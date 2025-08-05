Business Today
Priyanka Defends Rahul, Blames Govt For Parliament Chaos: ‘Afraid To Discuss Truth’

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

#WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivers a powerful, emotional statement defending Rahul Gandhi's respect for the armed forces and questioning the government's intolerance to dissent. She says defining who is a “true Indian” is not the judiciary’s domain and criticizes the ruling party for disrupting Parliament to avoid discussions. Highlighting the Opposition’s duty to question power, she slams the government for its “weakness” in silencing debate. Her speech echoes growing unrest within Parliament and the country over pressing national issues being ignored. Is democracy being throttled in broad daylight?

