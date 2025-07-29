Business Today
Priyanka Gandhi: Union Ministers Unable To Explain How & Why Pahalgam Took Place

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken the Treasury benches to task during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. She said none of the ministers had been able to explain how and why the Pahalgam terror attacks took place. “I heard the speeches of defence minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers. They spoke about everything, including Operation Sindoor, terrorism, national security, and even gave a history lesson, but one thing was missing: how exactly did the Pahalgam attack happen on April 22?” she said in the lower house. The Congress leader also questioned the complete absence of security forces in the Baisaran Valley where the massacre of 28 innocents took place.

