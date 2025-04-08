PSU Stocks Offer Value At A Painful Time When Hunt Is On For Inexpensive, Domestic Oriented Stocks

Indian Market Update & CPSE ETF Analysis | Safe Investment Options Amid Market Volatility

After a significant drop on Monday, Indian markets bounced back sharply on Tuesday, April 8. By 1:50 PM, the Nifty was trading at 22,493.45 (+331.85, 1.50%) and the Sensex surged to 74,110.00 (+972.10, 1.33%), with all sectoral indices in the green. Asian markets also posted strong gains, while overnight, Wall Street indices recovered from their lows. However, the Dow still fell by 350 points, the S&P 500 closed 0.2% lower, and the Nasdaq ended just above the flatline.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth ₹9,040 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹12,122 crore, illustrating the tug-of-war in market sentiment. Despite global recession fears, concerns over potential US tariffs on Indian goods, and selling pressure ahead of the earnings season, Indian equities have shown resilience. Many investors are still confident in the strength of the domestic economy, making mutual funds or ETFs safer investment options during these uncertain times.

In this video, Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses the market trends and highlights the CPSE ETF as a top investment opportunity.

CPSE ETF Overview:

NAV: ₹82.73/unit

AUM: ₹33,000 cr

Launch: March 2014

Return Since Launch: 15.14% CAGR

11-Year SIP (₹10,000/month): Now ₹38.96 lakhs (18.5% CAGR)

Number of Stocks: 11

Top 10 Stocks as % of AUM: 98%

Top 5 Stocks as % of AUM: 86%

Key Metrics:

Portfolio P/B: 1.78

Portfolio P/E: 11.73

Top Equity Holdings: NTPC, PowerGrid, BEL, ONGC, Coal India, NHPC, Oil India, Cochin Shipyard, NLC India, SJVN.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or stock recommendations. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.