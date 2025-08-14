Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Puducherry Joins India’s High-Tech Map With Acer Production Hub

Puducherry Joins India’s High-Tech Map With Acer Production Hub

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Union IT & Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hails a major ‘Make in India’ milestone as global tech giant Acer inaugurates its new high-tech production plant in Puducherry. This facility will assemble and manufacture laptops, desktops, and other advanced electronics for both domestic and export markets. The plant is set to create jobs, strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and position India as a key global hub for high-value tech products. With cutting-edge processes and a skilled local workforce, Acer’s Puducherry plant embodies India’s rapid rise in the global manufacturing value chain. This development is another step toward the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in electronics production.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended