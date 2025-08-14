Puducherry Joins India’s High-Tech Map With Acer Production Hub

Union IT & Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hails a major ‘Make in India’ milestone as global tech giant Acer inaugurates its new high-tech production plant in Puducherry. This facility will assemble and manufacture laptops, desktops, and other advanced electronics for both domestic and export markets. The plant is set to create jobs, strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and position India as a key global hub for high-value tech products. With cutting-edge processes and a skilled local workforce, Acer’s Puducherry plant embodies India’s rapid rise in the global manufacturing value chain. This development is another step toward the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in electronics production.