Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Rejects Adult Trial For 17-Year-Old | Victims’ Families Outraged

A year ago, the Pune Porsche crash made national headlines. A 17 year old son of a prominent business person - Vishal Agarwal while celebrating his exam results went pub hopping and after a night of revelry rammed a two-wheeler, leaving two IT professionals Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta dead. The Pune Porsche crash has taken a controversial turn. The Juvenile Justice Board has ruled that the accused will not be tried as an adult. The family of the accused, who will be treated as a minor, had pulled every trick to get him off the hook. There were shocking attempts to tamper with evidence, the accused family tried to swap his blood samples with his mother's. Talking to India Today, Om Prakash Awadhiya, Victim Aneesh Awadhiya's father showed his outrage against the juvenile justice board's decision. "If the trial is conducted under juvenile law, then the criminal will eventually walk free. When the incident happened, everyone seemed more concerned about saving the boy who committed the crime, rather than delivering justice." he said. As outrage grows and families mourn, the big question looms — will the killer brat walk free, or will justice finally be served?