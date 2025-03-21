scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Puneet Chandok | AI’s Big Impact In India: From Farmers To Banks!

Feedback

Puneet Chandok | AI’s Big Impact In India: From Farmers To Banks!

How AI is revolutionizing every industry in India. From agriculture to banking, AI is changing the way we work, live, and interact. With over 100,000 farmers using AI to improve crop growth, airlines like Indigo automating customer service, and ICICI Bank managing millions of service requests, the impact is undeniable. He also shares how Microsoft is playing a major role in this transformation, with 800 customers in India leveraging Azure OpenAI and AI co-pilots for incredible results, like a 5x ROI on every dollar spent.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement