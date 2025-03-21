Puneet Chandok | AI’s Big Impact In India: From Farmers To Banks!

How AI is revolutionizing every industry in India. From agriculture to banking, AI is changing the way we work, live, and interact. With over 100,000 farmers using AI to improve crop growth, airlines like Indigo automating customer service, and ICICI Bank managing millions of service requests, the impact is undeniable. He also shares how Microsoft is playing a major role in this transformation, with 800 customers in India leveraging Azure OpenAI and AI co-pilots for incredible results, like a 5x ROI on every dollar spent.