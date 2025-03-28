scorecardresearch
Business Today
Puneet Chhatwal On IHCL’s Claridges Expansion In Lutyens’ Delhi

Puneet Chhatwal On IHCL’s Claridges Expansion In Lutyens’ Delhi

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL, is set to launch a luxury collection under the Claridges name, marking a major expansion in Lutyens' Delhi. With 375 hotels in its portfolio—242 operational and 133 in the pipeline—IHCL remains India-centric, with 85% of its business focused domestically. By the end of this year, 25 more hotels will be added, with an ambitious target of 30-36 new hotels annually from 2026. Chhatwal emphasizes IHCL’s unmatched expertise in palaces, stating, “Nobody does palaces better than we do.” On Claridges, he asserts, “It’s not below Taj, not above Taj—Claridges is Claridges.

