Punjab Floods 2025: Heavy Rains Trigger Massive Destruction And Chaos | Firozpur & Ludhiana

Punjab is battling devastating floods after continuous heavy rainfall submerged vast areas of the state. Rivers are overflowing, streets are inundated, and farmlands lie destroyed, leaving thousands of families stranded. Rescue teams have been deployed across affected districts as the government intensifies relief operations. Villages face severe waterlogging, electricity outages, and crop damage, raising fears of a looming agrarian crisis. This natural disaster has disrupted daily life and transport, while authorities warn of more rainfall in the coming days. Watch this detailed report on the ground situation, the scale of destruction, and the urgent rescue efforts.