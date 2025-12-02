Putin In India: Modi–Putin Summit To Push Defence, Energy & $68-Bn Trade Ties

In this special report, the focus is on Russian President Vladimir Putin's crucial two-day visit to India starting December 4. The report highlights that high-end defence systems like the 'S-500 air defence platform are expected on the table', reinforcing Russia's position as India's primary defence partner. It notes that the visit comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin met at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. The segment also mentions the success of the S-400 system during 'Operation Sindhur' and the record bilateral trade of $68.7 billion. The visit is described as 'strategic' rather than ceremonial, with global attention, especially from 'Trump's America', fixed on the outcome.