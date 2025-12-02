Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Putin In India: Modi–Putin Summit To Push Defence, Energy & $68-Bn Trade Ties

Putin In India: Modi–Putin Summit To Push Defence, Energy & $68-Bn Trade Ties

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

In this special report, the focus is on Russian President Vladimir Putin's crucial two-day visit to India starting December 4. The report highlights that high-end defence systems like the 'S-500 air defence platform are expected on the table', reinforcing Russia's position as India's primary defence partner. It notes that the visit comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin met at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. The segment also mentions the success of the S-400 system during 'Operation Sindhur' and the record bilateral trade of $68.7 billion. The visit is described as 'strategic' rather than ceremonial, with global attention, especially from 'Trump's America', fixed on the outcome.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended