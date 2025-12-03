Putin To Arrive In India On Dec 4 For A Power-Packed Summit Amid Global Turbulence And US Pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on December 4 for the 23rd India–Russia annual summit, as the two nations mark 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. This will be his first visit since the Russia–Ukraine war began. A day before his arrival, Putin spoke in Moscow about pursuing a sovereign economic policy and highlighted India as a key partner. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov praised the historic ties between the two countries and called Indians “great friends.” He also cited BRAHMOS as a strong example of India–Russia cooperation. The visit will focus on defence, energy, technology, pharma, transport routes, and cultural collaboration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for President Putin. Putin will be formally welcomed with a tri-service guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan and will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.