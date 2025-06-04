Putin’s Peace On His Terms? Ukraine Strikes Bridge, Russia Talks Total Victory In Istanbul

Ukraine’s SBU claims it has struck the strategic road-and-rail bridge connecting Russia to Crimea using over 1,100 kg of explosives — dealing a major blow to a key Russian supply line. This comes just days after Ukraine launched its biggest-ever drone strikes on Russian targets. Amid rising hostilities, delegations from both sides met briefly in Istanbul for a second round of peace talks since 2022. However, hope remains bleak as Russia demands more territory, demilitarization, and regime changes in Kyiv, with Dmitry Medvedev calling the talks a means to ensure a full Russian victory. As the world watches for Putin’s response, the White House has said Donald Trump is open to mediating peace and could meet both Putin and Zelenskyy in Türkiye.