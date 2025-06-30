Business Today
News
Quantum Valley In Amaravati: Nara Lokesh Charts Andhra’s Bold Journey To Lead Global Innovation

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

At the Quantum Valley Workshop in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister Nara Lokesh unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform Amaravati into the global "brain capital" of quantum innovation. Lokesh emphasised that the Amaravati Quantum Valley project aims to create over 100,000 high-skill jobs, incubate 50+ unicorns, and nurture a pipeline of future-ready talent, including PhDs and interns in quantum science and engineering. With support from global tech giants like L&T, IBM, and DRDO, the state is building a plug-and-play research infrastructure, quantum startup ecosystem, and a dedicated Amaravati Knowledge City. Lokesh’s call to investors and scientists worldwide is clear—partner with Andhra Pradesh and shape the future of technology from Quantum Valley.

