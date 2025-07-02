Business Today
Race For BJP National President Heats Up As State Leadership Changes Gain Momentum

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

With state-level BJP elections underway, the party is inching closer to naming its next national president. As per BJP’s constitution, elections in at least 50% of state units must be completed — and 16 of 37 are already done. Big changes are underway in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, and Puducherry. In Karnataka and West Bengal, internal debates continue over top contenders, with caste balance playing a key role in Madhya Pradesh. Once the magic number of 19 is reached, the BJP could officially announce the successor to J.P. Nadda — setting the stage for major electoral battles in the coming year. Watch the full report from BJP HQ.

