Rafale Fighter Jets Redefine Air Power | Ambala’s Role In Operation Sindoor

100 days after Operation Sindoor, India Today takes you inside Ambala Air Force Station — home of the Golden Arrows squadron whose Rafale fighter jets changed the course of the conflict. From precision strikes on terror camps to crippling over a dozen Pakistani air bases, the Rafales showcased unmatched combat power. Featuring interviews with the Commanding Officer, pilots, and engineering crew, this exclusive ground report reveals how these omni-role jets — armed with Meteor and SCALP missiles, advanced electronic warfare suites, and all-weather strike capability — dominated the skies. With six enemy aircraft downed and multiple bases neutralised, the Golden Arrows cemented their place as India’s most lethal air combat unit.