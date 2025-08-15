Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rafale Fighter Jets Redefine Air Power | Ambala’s Role In Operation Sindoor

Rafale Fighter Jets Redefine Air Power | Ambala’s Role In Operation Sindoor

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 15, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 15, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

100 days after Operation Sindoor, India Today takes you inside Ambala Air Force Station — home of the Golden Arrows squadron whose Rafale fighter jets changed the course of the conflict. From precision strikes on terror camps to crippling over a dozen Pakistani air bases, the Rafales showcased unmatched combat power. Featuring interviews with the Commanding Officer, pilots, and engineering crew, this exclusive ground report reveals how these omni-role jets — armed with Meteor and SCALP missiles, advanced electronic warfare suites, and all-weather strike capability — dominated the skies. With six enemy aircraft downed and multiple bases neutralised, the Golden Arrows cemented their place as India’s most lethal air combat unit.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended