Raghav Chadha Bold Speech On Operation Sindoor, Terrorism & India's Stand Against Terrorism

Speaking as India’s delegate at the Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, Raghav Chadha backs India's response to terrorism after a terrorist act in Pahalgam, which killed 26 Indians. He supported India's way to deal with terrorist, terror infrastructure and rogue nations. Calling Operation Sindoor, a military operation, he highlights India a peaceful country and if anyone tries to tinker with the peace within our country and cause injury and death to any people, India will not spare the terrorist infrastructure. "We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi who taught us about non violence, who taught us about peace. But we also come from the land of Shahida Azam Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose that shook the very foundation of the British Empire when India was ruled by the British Empire." comments Raghav Chadha. He also urges the world to organize and ensure a world, free from terror.