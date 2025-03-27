scorecardresearch
Raghav Chadha Calls Out Banks Over Hidden Charges: From Minimum Balance Penalties to Loan Fees!

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha calls out Indian banks for charging customers hidden fees and penalties that many are unaware of. From minimum balance penalties to charges on extra ATM usage, inactivity fees, and loan processing costs, the Rajya Sabha MP highlights the numerous ways in which banks are allegedly draining money from account holders. He also discusses issues like SMS alert fees, charges for issuing bank statements, and penalties for changing basic details such as signatures and nominees.

 

COURTESY : SANSAD TV 

