Raghav Chadha: 'Long Term Capital Gain Tax On Equities Should Be Made Nil' For Retail Investors

  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 1:54 PM IST

 

AAP MP Raghav Chadha used Parliament to deliver a structured critique of the Union Budget, calling it “The Good, the Bad and the Way Forward.” Chadha welcomed higher capital expenditure, restraint toward poll-bound states, and steps to protect retail investors through increased Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives. However, he criticised the government for imposing both STT and long-term capital gains tax on equities, arguing it discourages household wealth creation. He urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to scrap LTCG tax for individual investors, citing global examples. Chadha also called for clearer long-term CapEx roadmaps and questioned why foreign investors continue to pull money out of Indian markets despite policy tweaks.

