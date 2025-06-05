Raghuram Rajan: Lower Tariffs Could Help Indian Industry, China To Be Handled With Caution

While the industry and policy-makers in India remain cautious about the impending India-US trade deals and the resulting tariff restructuring, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says the new regime could in fact benefit India. In a conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajan said India could emerge a winner in the new supply chain alignments and the industry will become more competitive in face of increased global competition. He, however, warned that the government has to keep an eye on sectors which need its support and it has to prevent China making India a home for its rerouted products.