Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Raghuram Rajan: Lower Tariffs Could Help Indian Industry, China To Be Handled With Caution

Raghuram Rajan: Lower Tariffs Could Help Indian Industry, China To Be Handled With Caution

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

While the industry and policy-makers in India remain cautious about the impending India-US trade deals and the resulting tariff restructuring, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says the new regime could in fact benefit India. In a conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajan said India could emerge a winner in the new supply chain alignments and the industry will become more competitive in face of increased global competition. He, however, warned that the government has to keep an eye on sectors which need its support and it has to prevent China making India a home for its rerouted products.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended