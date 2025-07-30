Business Today
News
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt Of Holding Back Indian Armed Forces, PM Modi Hits Back

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

The Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament turned into a fierce face-off between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul accused the government of “stopping short” after the May 7 strikes, alleging missed chances to reclaim PoK and surrender to international pressure. PM Modi hit back, stating India’s strikes were targeted and non-escalatory, slamming Congress for its historic failures on national security. Sparks flew as both leaders clashed over Trump’s ceasefire claims, India’s foreign policy, and the global response to Pakistan’s aggression. The debate may have ended inside Parliament—but the political storm is far from over.

