Rahul Gandhi: Air Force Lost Aircraft Due To Orders Not To Attack Pakistan’s Defence Systems

In the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Rahul Gandhi raised serious concerns about the operational constraints placed on the Indian Air Force. He cited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that India informed Pakistan it would not target military infrastructure. Gandhi said such instructions compromised the mission’s effectiveness and pilot safety.Gandhi questioned the rationale behind limiting the Air Force’s freedom of manoeuvre, asking why the government ordered pilots not to hit enemy military installations during a cross-border operation.