Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud In Maharashtra | EC Denies Charges

Rahul Gandhi has stirred a major political controversy, this time from across the Atlantic. Speaking at Brown University in Boston, the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of India of manipulating voter data during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In a fiery speech, Gandhi claimed the number of votes cast was higher than the number of adult residents in Maharashtra. He pointed out an alleged anomaly where 65 lakh votes were added between 5:30 and 7:30 PM — a surge he calls "mathematically impossible." He also raised questions about transparency, stating that when the Congress party demanded videographic evidence, not only was the request denied, but the rules were changed to prevent such demands in the future. The BJP has strongly denied the allegations, accusing Gandhi of defaming India on foreign soil. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav added fuel to the fire by sharing a video of a suspended cop claiming BJP bribery. The Election Commission has officially refuted all allegations, citing an internal report.