Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud In Maharashtra From Boston; BJP Slams Over 'Foreign Soil' Remarks

Thousands of miles away from India, Rahul Gandhi has ignited a fresh political controversy.

Speaking at Brown University in Boston, the Congress leader alleged massive voter fraud in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections—claiming that "more people voted than the total adult population" and that 65 lakh votes were cast after 5 PM alone. The BJP has hit back hard, accusing Rahul of defaming Indian democracy on foreign soil. This comes just months after the Mahayuti coalition's stunning landslide—securing 235 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra, despite a weak performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Is Rahul Gandhi’s explosive claim rooted in facts or a reaction to Congress’s massive defeat? Has the political battle gone global?