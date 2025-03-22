Rahul Gandhi Calls Merit A Flawed Idea: BJP Hits Back Over Caste Census!

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reignited the debate over meritocracy and caste quotas, calling India's merit-based systems a “flawed upper-caste idea.” During a podcast interaction with Professor Sukhadeo Thorat, Gandhi argued that educational and bureaucratic entry systems are inequitable for marginalized communities like Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. He also emphasised the importance of a caste census to expose inequality and ensure fair resource distribution. Rahul's comments have triggered sharp backlash from the BJP, which accused him of undermining merit and promoting a dynastic mindset. BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Gandhi’s stance, claiming it insults hard-working leaders from marginalized communities. Meanwhile, Congress remains firm in its demand for a nationwide caste census and breaking the 50% reservation ceiling to ensure proportional representation. Rahul Gandhi insists this move will fulfill BR Ambedkar’s vision for social justice. The merit vs caste reservation debate continues to divide opinions across political lines.