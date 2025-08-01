Rahul Gandhi: Election Commission Is BJP’s ‘Vote Theft Branch’, Says Proof Coming Soon

Rahul Gandhi has levelled serious allegations at the Election Commission, accusing it of facilitating “vote chori” (vote theft) in favour of the BJP. Claiming to have “open and shut” evidence — what he called an “atom bomb” — Gandhi says he plans to expose the details publicly. His remarks come amid mounting scrutiny linked to voter roll revisions in Karnataka and Bihar, which Congress claims involved mass additions and deletions. Senior Congress leaders like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Pargat Singh have backed Gandhi’s claims and demanded an independent probe. A protest march and memorandum submission are slated for August 5 in Bengaluru. The issue threatens to trigger a major democratic showdown.