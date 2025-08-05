Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rahul Gandhi Faces SC Fire Over China Remarks | BJP: “Certified Anti-National”

Rahul Gandhi Faces SC Fire Over China Remarks | BJP: “Certified Anti-National”

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi’s old allegation that China occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has come back to haunt him. The Supreme Court has slammed the Congress MP for the controversial claim made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, asking: where is the evidence? The BJP has pounced on the moment—calling him “anti-national” and accusing him of demoralising Indian forces. From Karti Chidambaram’s defence to BJP leaders like Rijiju and Kangana Ranaut lashing out, the issue has ignited a political war. Is Rahul Gandhi misfiring in his attacks on Modi? Or is this judicial scrutiny overreach? Watch the full political showdown unravel.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended