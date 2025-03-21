scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Rahul Gandhi: India's Merit System Unfair, Dominated By Upper Caste Narrative

Feedback

Rahul Gandhi: India's Merit System Unfair, Dominated By Upper Caste Narrative

​In a recent interview with Professor Sukhadeo Thorat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's merit system as "completely flawed," asserting it unfairly disadvantages Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. He argued that the prevailing concept of merit is dominated by upper-caste narratives, leading to systemic biases in education and bureaucracy. Emphasizing the need for a caste census, Gandhi believes such an initiative is crucial to uncover and address deep-seated inequalities in Indian society.

 

Source: Rahul Gandhi's YouTube Channel, @rahulgandhi 

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement