Rahul Gandhi: India's Merit System Unfair, Dominated By Upper Caste Narrative

​In a recent interview with Professor Sukhadeo Thorat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's merit system as "completely flawed," asserting it unfairly disadvantages Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. He argued that the prevailing concept of merit is dominated by upper-caste narratives, leading to systemic biases in education and bureaucracy. Emphasizing the need for a caste census, Gandhi believes such an initiative is crucial to uncover and address deep-seated inequalities in Indian society.

Source: Rahul Gandhi's YouTube Channel, @rahulgandhi