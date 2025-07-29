Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rahul Gandhi: Operation Sindoor Lasted 22 Minutes, Govt Revealed No Will to Fight Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi: Operation Sindoor Lasted 22 Minutes, Govt Revealed No Will to Fight Pakistan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 9:12 PM IST

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the government, questioning its political will. Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement, he highlighted that the operation lasted just 22 minutes, starting at 1:05 AM. By 1:35 AM, Gandhi claimed, India had already informed Pakistan through the DGMO that it had struck non-military targets and did not want escalation. He called it a shocking revelation, saying it signaled a lack of political will and urgency to end the action. Gandhi asked whether the government had undermined its own strategic message by requesting a ceasefire so quickly.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended