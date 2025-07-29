Business Today
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath’s Comparison of OP Sindoor With 1971, Cites Indira’s Strong Stand

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of "political will" and "freedom of operation" when deploying the Armed Forces. Citing the 1971 war, he said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave General Manekshaw complete freedom and time to plan the operation, despite the looming threat of the US Seventh Fleet. He contrasted this with current narratives, stating that true political will was evident in 1971 when one lakh Pakistani soldiers surrendered and a new nation, Bangladesh, was formed. Gandhi urged the government to reflect on the seriousness of such decisions.

