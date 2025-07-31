Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor & Shukla Split On India’s Economy, Us Trade Talks

It’s the biggest political faceoff of the week—and this time, it’s not BJP vs Congress. It’s Congress vs Congress. Three of the party’s top leaders – Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Rajeev Shukla – are speaking in three different voices on one explosive topic: India’s economy and trade negotiations with the US. With Trump’s tariffs, BRICS tensions, and India’s economic stance in focus, this rare split inside the Congress party is raising eyebrows. What do these conflicting statements mean for the party’s positioning on trade and for the upcoming political season?