Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Charge Sparks EC Clash & Supreme Court Battle

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

The battle between Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission has reached boiling point. Rahul has launched a website and helpline to rally support over his ‘vote chori’ allegations, claiming proof of double voting in Karnataka. The EC has hit back, calling his evidence fake and clarifying that the accused voter, Shakun Rani, voted only once. The poll panel has moved the Supreme Court, rejecting demands to release names of deleted voters, while the opposition accuses it of destroying fair elections. BJP has challenged Rahul to present real proof and accused him of backing illegal voters. With protests planned and tensions rising, will Rahul expose a hidden truth—or face political backlash?

