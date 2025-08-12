Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Charge Sparks EC Rebuttal, Congress Infighting

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Charge Sparks EC Rebuttal, Congress Infighting

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegation of over one lakh stolen votes in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura assembly segment has set off a political storm. The Election Commission has rejected his claims, citing discrepancies in the evidence, and demanding proof. The row deepened when senior Congress leader K Rajanna admitted to voter list irregularities during the party’s own tenure — triggering infighting and his eventual resignation. While Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah defend Rahul, the BJP is using the turmoil to launch a fierce counterattack. As the battle over ‘vote chori’ intensifies, Karnataka politics is witnessing high drama and deep divides.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended