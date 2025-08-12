Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Charge Sparks EC Rebuttal, Congress Infighting

Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegation of over one lakh stolen votes in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura assembly segment has set off a political storm. The Election Commission has rejected his claims, citing discrepancies in the evidence, and demanding proof. The row deepened when senior Congress leader K Rajanna admitted to voter list irregularities during the party’s own tenure — triggering infighting and his eventual resignation. While Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah defend Rahul, the BJP is using the turmoil to launch a fierce counterattack. As the battle over ‘vote chori’ intensifies, Karnataka politics is witnessing high drama and deep divides.