Rain Fury In Nainital: Waterlogged Streets, Flooded Homes In Uttarakhand

  New Delhi,
  Jun 13, 2025,
  Updated Jun 13, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

#WATCH | Several parts of Nainital, Uttarakhand, have been battered by heavy rains, flooding streets, homes, and popular landmarks. This video compilation brings you dramatic visuals of waterlogged roads, overflowing drains, and residents braving the relentless downpour. The monsoon has brought both beauty and chaos to this scenic hill town, with authorities on alert and locals urging caution. From cloud-covered hills to gushing streams, witness how Nainital copes with the fury of nature. Stay tuned for live updates, weather alerts, and the latest reports on Uttarakhand’s monsoon season. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more updates on weather and breaking news.

