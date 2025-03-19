Raisina Dialogue 2025 | S. Jaishankar: Tariffs & Sanctions Are A Reality, Like It Or Not

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed trade barriers, tariffs, and tech sanctions at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. Speaking on the panel discussion “Commissars and Capitalists: Politics, Business, and New World Order,” Jaishankar emphasized that tariffs and sanctions have become an undeniable reality in global trade, with countries increasingly using them to protect their economic interests. He noted that the past decade has witnessed the growing weaponization of financial flows, energy supplies, and technology. Stressing the intersection of business and national power, Jaishankar highlighted that economic policies now play a crucial role in shaping global geopolitics.