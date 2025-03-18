scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Raisina Dialogue | Tulsi Gabbard On ‘America First’ & Modi-Trump Bond

Feedback

Raisina Dialogue | Tulsi Gabbard On ‘America First’ & Modi-Trump Bond

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard clarified that President Donald Trump's ‘America First’ policy does not mean “America alone.” Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, she emphasized the “huge opportunity” in strengthening India-US ties, a vision set by PM Narendra Modi and Trump during their Washington DC meeting. Gabbard highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to ‘India First’ and expressed confidence in the continued growth of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement