Raisina Dialogue | Tulsi Gabbard On ‘America First’ & Modi-Trump Bond

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard clarified that President Donald Trump's ‘America First’ policy does not mean “America alone.” Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, she emphasized the “huge opportunity” in strengthening India-US ties, a vision set by PM Narendra Modi and Trump during their Washington DC meeting. Gabbard highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to ‘India First’ and expressed confidence in the continued growth of the strategic partnership between the two nations.