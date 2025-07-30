Rajesh Jejurikar Congratulates Brother Shailesh On Becoming First Indian CEO Of Procter & Gamble

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) at Mahindra Group, congratulates his brother Shailesh Jejurikar on becoming the first Indian CEO of Procter & Gamble. He calls it a proud moment for the family and for India. Praising Shailesh’s openness to global experiences, Rajesh highlights his ability to build relationships, his passion for travel, fitness, sports, and reading. He also shares a message for the younger generation, urging them to live life holistically, beyond academics, and embrace diverse experiences. Rajesh says Shailesh’s success reflects the value of balance, curiosity, and real-world connection in leadership.