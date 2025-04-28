Rajesh Jejurikar On Mahindra’s ₹555-Cr Acquisition Of SML Isuzu | Big Move In CV Market

Mahindra & Mahindra's commercial vehicle play just got bigger! In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi Batra of BTTV, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (AFS), explains Mahindra’s vision behind the ₹555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu. Will Mahindra spin off its CV business into SML Isuzu? What happens to the SML and Isuzu branding? How are employee and management integrations being planned? Rajesh Jejurikar reveals that both companies will operate as separate legal entities but will work closely together to tap synergies, product complementarity, and access to fleet customers — with no job losses expected! The Mahindra-SML Isuzu partnership is set to turbocharge Mahindra’s commercial vehicle strategy while preserving brand loyalty in key markets.