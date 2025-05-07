Business Today
Rajnath Singh Hails Operation Sindoor: Indian Army’s Historic Strike With Precision & Sensitivity

  • New Delhi,
  • May 7, 2025,
  • Updated May 7, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

In a statement during the foundation day function of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Army’s precision and courage in carrying out Operation Sindoor. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army successfully executed a historic strike, destroying terror targets with unmatched accuracy, while ensuring no harm to civilian locations. Rajnath Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to the soldiers and officers of the Army, commending their bravery, vigilance, and sensitivity in the operation. The Defence Minister also praised Prime Minister Modi for his full support to the Indian Army in its mission to safeguard the nation.

