Rajnath Singh Holds Defence Talks With Greek Minister, Pushes Strategic Cooperation

India and Greece reaffirmed their growing strategic partnership with a strong focus on defence cooperation during high-level talks in India. Welcoming Greek Defence Minister Ush Dandias on his first official visit in this role, Indian leadership highlighted the shared values of peace, stability, sovereignty and rule of law that underpin bilateral ties. The dialogue builds on momentum generated by recent prime ministerial visits and the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership. Both sides discussed expanding military-to-military engagement, joint exercises, defence industrial cooperation and collaboration in dual-use technologies. Greece reiterated its support for India on key global issues, including counter-terrorism and UN Security Council reforms. A joint declaration of intent on defence industrial cooperation marks a significant step toward a structured, forward-looking defence roadmap.