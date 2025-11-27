Rajnath Singh: India, Indonesia Share Civilisational Ties, Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired the Third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Delhi. Highlighting the civilisational, cultural, and maritime ties between the two nations, Singh emphasized shared values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and rule of law as guiding their contemporary relations. He noted the comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthened through high-level visits, the Enhanced Agreement on Defence Cooperation, and regular interactions between defence leadership. The dialogue reinforces maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, bilateral security, and defence collaboration. Singh described India-Indonesia defence ties as a key pillar of regional security, reflecting growing strength and mutual commitment.