Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Rajnath Singh: India, Indonesia Share Civilisational Ties, Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Rajnath Singh: India, Indonesia Share Civilisational Ties, Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired the Third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Delhi. Highlighting the civilisational, cultural, and maritime ties between the two nations, Singh emphasized shared values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and rule of law as guiding their contemporary relations. He noted the comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthened through high-level visits, the Enhanced Agreement on Defence Cooperation, and regular interactions between defence leadership. The dialogue reinforces maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, bilateral security, and defence collaboration. Singh described India-Indonesia defence ties as a key pillar of regional security, reflecting growing strength and mutual commitment.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended