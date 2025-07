During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. They spoke to our DGMO and asked to stop. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed.”