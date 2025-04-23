Rajnath Singh Responds To Pahalgam Terror: Perpetrators Will Face Loud And Clear Response

In a strong and heartfelt response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Expressing deep distress and extending his condolences to the grieving families, Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism. He assured the nation that the government would take every necessary step to ensure justice. The Home Minister emphasized that not only would the perpetrators of the attack be brought to justice, but those behind the scenes would also face swift and decisive action. Rajnath Singh made it clear that the nation would respond with a loud and clear message to all terror elements, reaffirming India’s resolve to tackle terrorism head-on.