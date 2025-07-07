Business Today
Rajnath Singh Says India Must Prepare in Peacetime, Not Just in Crisis

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of internal reforms in organizations, stating they are more organic and face less resistance as ideas originate from within. He highlighted the transformative changes in the defense sector, describing them as dynamic and uncertain. Modi stressed the need for preparedness beyond peacetime thinking, using the example of sudden requirements for increased equipment or ammunition production. He also emphasized the importance of innovative techniques in financial management and decision-making during unexpected situations. Modi urged the audience to advance in the field of defense economics, noting that the world, including India, is experiencing a new era of rearmament with significant capital-intensive investments.

