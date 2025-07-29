Rajnath Singh Vs Gaurav Gogoi: Parliament Turns Fiery Over Jet Loss Row

The question that shook Parliament: “How many jets were lost?”

Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi repeatedly pressed the government for answers on aircraft losses during recent operations, provoking sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit back, insisting the Opposition should focus on India’s victories, not count broken ‘pencils’. Gogoi, however, cited CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s earlier remarks hinting at initial air losses, demanding transparency for the public and the armed forces. As the war of words heats up, all eyes are on Rahul Gandhi’s speech tomorrow – will he raise the same explosive question again?