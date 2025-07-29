Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rajnath Singh Vs Gaurav Gogoi: Parliament Turns Fiery Over Jet Loss Row

Rajnath Singh Vs Gaurav Gogoi: Parliament Turns Fiery Over Jet Loss Row

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

The question that shook Parliament: “How many jets were lost?”

 

Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi repeatedly pressed the government for answers on aircraft losses during recent operations, provoking sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit back, insisting the Opposition should focus on India’s victories, not count broken ‘pencils’. Gogoi, however, cited CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s earlier remarks hinting at initial air losses, demanding transparency for the public and the armed forces. As the war of words heats up, all eyes are on Rahul Gandhi’s speech tomorrow – will he raise the same explosive question again? 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended