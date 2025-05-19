Rajput Regiment Roars On LoC: 4 Pakistani Posts Burnt, 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' Echoes Loud

On May 10, soldiers from the valiant Rajput Regiment carried out a bold and precise operation along the Line of Control, setting fire to four Pakistani hybrid terror launch pads and posts. In this exclusive video, the soldiers speak about their mission with pride, revealing how their war cry — “Bajrang Bali ki Jai” — echoed through the mountains as they struck. Drawing inspiration from mythology, one soldier powerfully says, “Who said Bajrang Bali set Lanka on fire? We set Pakistani launch pads and posts ablaze.” This is a rare and raw account of bravery, discipline, and devotion to duty. Witness the spirit of India’s fearless warriors as they narrate their modern-day ‘Lanka Dahan’ — a fiery message to those who threaten the nation.