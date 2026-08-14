Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Unfiltered Advice: Market Rules, Realistic Returns & Riding Indian Bull Run

In this throwback insight, late legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lays down raw, hard-hitting truths about navigating the stock market. Calling the market a "fire" that demands maturity and hands-on learning, the Big Bull emphasizes never investing with family money. He sets realistic expectations- 18% returns make you a king, 21% an emperor, while cautioning against chasing unrealistic gains during market surges. Reaffirming his iconic optimism on India’s multi-year bull run, Jhunjhunwala reflects on how crises breed history’s greatest opportunities for disciplined investors who stay the course through all market cycles.