Ram Mandir Complete: Ayodhya Set For Historic ‘Dwaaja Rohan’ Ceremony With PM Modi Present

The centuries-old dream of the Ram Temple is now a reality. After decades of legal battles, devotion, and massive construction efforts, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands completed in its final divine form. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya for the monumental Dwaaja Rohan ceremony, where the saffron flag atop the Shikhar will mark the completion of the temple complex. Thousands of devotees and representatives from Dalit, transgender, and Aghori communities will join the celebrations, underscoring a message of unity and social equality. With exclusive visuals, timelines, and on-ground reporting by Gaurav Sawant and Samarth Srivastava, this is Ayodhya’s most historic moment. Watch the full story now.