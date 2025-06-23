Ramkrishna Forgings JV With Titagarh To Commission Forged Wheel Unit By March 2026

BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani visits Titagarh Rail Systems' Uttarpara plant in Kolkata and speaks to Deputy MD Prithish Chowdhary. With a robust ₹24,000 crore orderbook split between freight and passenger rail. Chowdhary says that the JV with Ramkrishna Forgings will see a forged wheel plant operational by March 2026 with a capacity of 2.28 lakh wheels annually. Titagarh is eyeing exports but remains focused on India’s massive demand. Coach production stands at 300/month, with plans to scale up to 850/year by FY27-28. The company also aims to expand its decade-old shipping business in Kolkata.