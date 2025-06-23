Business Today
News
bt tv
Ramkrishna Forgings JV With Titagarh To Commission Forged Wheel Unit By March 2026

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

 

BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani visits Titagarh Rail Systems' Uttarpara plant in Kolkata and speaks to Deputy MD Prithish Chowdhary. With a robust ₹24,000 crore orderbook split between freight and passenger rail. Chowdhary says that the JV with Ramkrishna Forgings will see a forged wheel plant operational by March 2026 with a capacity of 2.28 lakh wheels annually. Titagarh is eyeing exports but remains focused on India’s massive demand. Coach production stands at 300/month, with plans to scale up to 850/year by FY27-28. The company also aims to expand its decade-old shipping business in Kolkata.

TAGS:
