Rape, Silence, Politics: IIM Calcutta Case Rocks Bengal’s Power Corridors

Kolkata reels under yet another disturbing rape allegation — this time inside IIM Calcutta's boys’ hostel. A woman counsellor has claimed she was drugged and raped after being invited under false pretenses. The accused has been arrested, but a twist emerged as the victim’s father denied any assault, triggering widespread confusion and outrage. The case has turned into a full-blown political controversy with BJP attacking the TMC government over women’s safety, while TMC distances itself, citing it happened inside a centrally run institution. Is Bengal’s law and order system collapsing under political blame games? Will this scandal dent Mamata Banerjee’s poll chances?