Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rasna's Bold Leap With Jumpin Acquisition

Rasna's Bold Leap With Jumpin Acquisition

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BTTV correspondent Aastha Chopra, Mr. Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Pvt Ltd, outlined a bold vision for the company’s growth. He announced Rasna’s strategic acquisition of the iconic Jumpin brand, valued at INR 350 crores, with plans to revive it through a partnership with Indian Railways. Khambatta revealed upcoming innovations, including milk-fruit drink hybrids slated for launch next year, aimed at capturing evolving consumer tastes. He reported strong demand across rural and urban markets, expressing confidence in surpassing sales records. On the global front, Rasna’s exports have surged to 35% post-COVID, with a goal to reach 50%. Emphasizing ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, Khambatta aims to strengthen Rasna’s global footprint.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended