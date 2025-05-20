Rasna's Bold Leap With Jumpin Acquisition

In an exclusive interview with BTTV correspondent Aastha Chopra, Mr. Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Pvt Ltd, outlined a bold vision for the company’s growth. He announced Rasna’s strategic acquisition of the iconic Jumpin brand, valued at INR 350 crores, with plans to revive it through a partnership with Indian Railways. Khambatta revealed upcoming innovations, including milk-fruit drink hybrids slated for launch next year, aimed at capturing evolving consumer tastes. He reported strong demand across rural and urban markets, expressing confidence in surpassing sales records. On the global front, Rasna’s exports have surged to 35% post-COVID, with a goal to reach 50%. Emphasizing ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, Khambatta aims to strengthen Rasna’s global footprint.