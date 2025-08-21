Business Today
Ratan Tata Innovation Hub Opens In Amaravati, Tata Sons Chief Praises Naidu’s Leadership

  New Delhi,
  Aug 21, 2025,
  Updated Aug 21, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

At the launch of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and leadership in advancing technology. Recalling their collaboration during Hyderabad’s IT revolution, Chandrasekaran lauded Naidu’s ability to drive rapid transformation with speed and commitment. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s recent focus on quantum computing, healthcare, and innovation, calling these initiatives “extraordinary” and forward-looking. Expressing gratitude, he said it was an honor that the hub carries Ratan Tata’s name and added that he “couldn’t resist” supporting the Chief Minister’s proposal for this significant step in India’s innovation journey.

